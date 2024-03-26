The Hydrogen Stream: Enapter secures 3 MW electrolyzer order

Enapter has secured four new orders for its megawatt-class electrolyzer, the AEM Nexus 1000. The German-Italian electrolyzer company said that it will supply three 1 MW AEM Nexus multicore-class units to the logistics company CFFT, including the operation of a harbor near Rome. It noted that the deal with CFFT is the largest single order from Europe in its history. In addition, Enapter said that F.i.l.m.s SpA, an Italian company from the OMCD Group that specializes in hard metal parts, has ordered a 1 MW AEM Nexus 1000 electrolyzer.
