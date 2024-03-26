The Hydrogen Stream: Enapter secures 3 MW electrolyzer order

Enapter has secured four new orders for its megawatt-class electrolyzer, the AEM Nexus 1000. The German-Italian electrolyzer company said that it will supply three 1 MW AEM Nexus multicore-class units to the logistics company CFFT, including the operation of a harbor near Rome. It noted that the deal with CFFT is the largest single order from Europe in its history. In addition, Enapter said that F.i.l.m.s SpA, an Italian company from the OMCD Group that specializes in hard metal parts, has ordered a 1 MW AEM Nexus 1000 electrolyzer.

Fraunhofer IWU said that it is developing electron beam welding technology to address the speed limitations of laser beam scanner welding, which is reliable but slow and inflexible for welding the bipolar plates (BPP) needed for hydrogen fuel-cell power stack assembly. The new process eliminates the need for inert steering mechanics, allowing for faster beam guidance and increased flexibility. This advancement enables simultaneous processing of multiple zones, enhancing productivity compared to the sequential processing required previously. The institute said that the machinery operates under vacuum conditions, representing a pioneering solution. Currently, the research team is focused on further refining the technology, with expectations for small-scale production readiness by 2025. A European consortium of 16 companies and institutions has launched a €43 million ($46.6 million) project to ensure the underground storage of hydrogen in salt caverns at an industrial scale. The project involves an industrial demonstrator in Manosque, France, alongside a replication study at the Harsefeld site in Germany. The consortium aims to demonstrate the feasibility of injections and withdrawals, assess market penetration, environmental impact, and regulatory considerations. The project, supported by EU funds, is scheduled to continue until 2029. BNetzA, the German network regulator, has granted a 20-year exemption from tariffs and third-party access regulations for the (e)LNG terminal at the Green Energy Hub Wilhelmshaven in Germany. TES noted the terminal's role in decarbonizing Germany and neighboring markets by facilitating imports of conventional liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electric natural gas (e-NG) based on green hydrogen. ExxonMobil and Jera have agreed to jointly explore the development of ExxonMobil's low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production project in Texas, with production expected to begin in 2028. Japan's Jera and Jera have agreed to jointly explore the development of ExxonMobil's low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production project in Texas, with production expected to begin in 2028. Japan's Jera said that the plant, which uses CCUS technologies, is set to produce about 900,000 metric tons of low-carbon hydrogen and more than 1 million metric tons of low-carbon ammonia per year.