Johnson Controls unveils new residential heat pump series

The new heat pumps use R-454B as a refrigerant and have a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. Their coefficient of performance (COP) ranges between 3.24 and 3.40, according to the manufacturer.

The York HH8 heat pump series

Image: Johnson Controls

US-based industrial conglomerate Johnson Controls has introduced a new heat pump series for residential applications.

“The York HH8 heat pumps deliver the comfort and technology of a high-tier efficiency unit at the cost of a mid-tier vertical unit,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Modulating technology maximizes comfort and reduces energy bills, while the inverter system maintains smooth operation – all within a compact design.”

The York HH8 Side-Discharge heat pumps use R-454B as the refrigerant and have a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. The heat pump's number of tons doesn't refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a home needs.

The smallest system measures 90 cm x 33 cm x 74 cm and weighs 53 kg, while the largest product has a size of 96 cm x 33 cm x 147 cm and a weight of 106 kg.

The systems have reportedly a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER2) of up to 19 and a heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF2) of up to 9.0. Their coefficient of performance (COP) ranges between 3.24 and 3.40, according to the manufacturer.

They also feature a cooling capacity spanning from 8 MBtuh to 72 MBtuh.

“The sturdy cabinet, composite swept-wing fan blade and side-flow air path combine to provide sound output as low as 54 dBA, which is a 36% lower volume level than standard, vertical discharge heat pumps,” the spokesperson said. “The York HH8 heat pumps are compatible with a complete range of humidifiers, dehumidifiers, air filters, ultraviolet air purifiers and energy recovery ventilators.”

The new heat pump series comes with a 10-year compressor limited warranty and is compatible with most heat pump thermostats.

 

