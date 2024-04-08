Fuji Electric launches high-power module for large power converters

Japan's Fuji Electric has launched a new high-power module in its next-core series based on its latest insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) platform with diodes that feature a free-wheeling diode (FWD) function.

The new HPnC X series 1700 V, 3,300 V Class module, which will be available in June, is designed for large power converters between DC 1700 V and 3.3 kV.

Power converters are used in solar PV inverters and power conditioning systems.

The modules measure 100 mm x 144 mm x 40 mm and have a rated current that ranges from 1,200 A to 1,800 A, depending on the model. Voltage options for this line of IGBT products are 1,700 V or 2,300 V.

The company notes that it is using the latest generation of its IGBT chips with an internal terminal layout, materials, and chip layout optimized for high heat dissipation to increase the current density per unit area which enables the rated current of 1,800 A in a small package.

Fuji Electric sees an opportunity to enable the shift in solar PV systems to an array voltage of 1,500 V (DC) and the use of grid-balancing batteries.

“The 2300 V breakdown voltage product supports 1500 VDC, contributing to reducing the number of parts in power converter,” stated the manufacturer, noting that, if other components such as wiring in peripheral circuits are reduced, the new product allows for a smaller power converter footprint.

Fuji Electric already has a reference customer for HPnC X series of IGBT modules in the renewable energy industry, namely Vestas, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer.