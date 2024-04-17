Nhoa Energy commissions battery storage project in Taiwan

Italy’s Nhoa Energy has switched on a battery energy storage system with a capacity exceeding 120 MWh at the SuAo plant in Yilan county, Taiwan.
It developed the facility for Taiwan Cement Group (TCC). It follows a 107 MWh energy storage project that Nhoa Energy commissioned for TCC in China's Guangdong province in September 2023.
Nhoa Energy said in a statement that its energy storage systems meet the Enhanced Dynamic Regulation (E-dReg) service requirements set by Taiwan Power Corp. It said it supports industrial behind-the-meter peak shaving services for onsite electricity consumption.
Nhoa Energy said it now has more than 550 MWh of systems in operation across Asia, as part of a wider 2 GWh portfolio of online and under-construction projects across five continents. It claimed that its SuAo system marks “another key step in Taiwan’s energy transition.”
The Taiwanese government has vowed to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. In January, storage specialist Fluence said that Taiwan's largest government energy storage system to date had commenced operations.
