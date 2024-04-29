Enerack releases mounting legs for east-west PV systems

Chinese PV mounting manufacturer Enerack has released new legs for its Ballasted-Ult mounting system.
The Ballasted-Ult East-West integrated rear leg can be used with PV systems mounted with tilt angles ranging from 10 degrees to 15 degrees.
“East-west integrated rear leg support simplifies the number of installations, making it more convenient, more efficient, and faster,” the company said in a statement. “It can effectively reduce the cost of the whole project.”
The system is made of the AL6005-T5 aluminum alloy and EPDM, with an anodized finish. It also features a 304 stainless steel clamp, which the company said is “convenient for installation and makes the whole system more integrated.”
The mounting system is made for concrete flat roofs or trapezoidal sheet metal roofs. “It maximizes the strength of solar panels against the wind and snow loads,” said the company.
