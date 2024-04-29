French winery combines solar carports with EV recharging

From pv magazine France
French renewable energy company Idex is deploying two solar carports in the parking lots of facilities owned by Bordeaux-based winery Cordier in Languedoc and Gironde, France.
The two carports will use a total of 1,118 bifacial solar modules from Chinese manufacturer DMEGC and 20 EV charging stations.
One of the two projects is nearing completion in Trilles, Département Hérault. The annual production of solar panels is estimated at 631 MWh. The carport will feature 345 W Huawei inverters and eight 22 kW EvBox BusinessLine charging stations.
“With the growing evolution of the French electric vehicle fleet, this is not yet enough,” said Édouard Roblot, director of low carbon buildings at Idex. “But as we always plan for this type of operation, 20% of the spaces are pre-equipped and ready to receive new terminals if necessary.”
Popular content
Idex will also resell electricity produced by solar carports to Cordier, at a price deemed “competitive.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.