Midsummer builds 200 MW CIGS solar module factory in southeastern Sweden

Swedish manufacturer Midsummer has selected a location for its forthcoming 200 MW factory that will produce CIGS thin film solar cells for the European market.

The factory, which is being partially funded by a €32.3 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund, will be located in the municipality of Flen, southeastern Sweden. Midsummer will take over the premises this coming September, provided the EU approves the location and start of the project.

Eric Jaremalm, Midsummer CEO, says Flen fulfills all of the company’s requirements, including suitable premises, reliable electricity supply and established local infrastructure that is favorable to this type of production. “We feel that we have received and will receive strong support from the Flen municipality for our investment. Flen is also geographically well located for the transport of input materials and finished products across Sweden and all of Europe,” Jaremalm added.

Scheduled to commence production in 2026, the factory will employ around 200 people once fully operational, which is expected by 2028.

Midsummer’s product range focuses on light and environmentally sustainable solar panels for primarily low-load-bearing commercial and industrial roofs that cannot withstand the weight of traditional silicon panels.

Last month, the company announced a partnership with France’s Soprasolar which will see its thin-film panels integrated into Soprasolar’s roof membranes, to be made available to customers in France and other markets.