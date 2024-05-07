Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei, Canadian Solar, JA Solar report earnings

Tongwei said that its operating income fell to CNY 139.104 billion ($19.29 billion) in 2023, down 2.33% year on year. Its net profit fell to CNY13.574 billion, down by 47.25%. Polysilicon sales volume rose by 50.79% year on year to 387,200 tons. Solar cell sales surged by 68.11% year on year to 80.66 GW, while module sales soared by 292.08% year on year to 31.11 GW. By the end of 2023, the company successfully reduced the average production cost of monocrystalline silicon to CNY42,000/ton or less. This year, Tongwei aims to expand its polysilicon production capacity to more than 850,000 tons and its N-type cell production capacity to more than 100 GW. Its target for 2024 includes shipping of 550,000 tons of polysilicon, 90 GW of solar cell, and 50 GW of modules.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.