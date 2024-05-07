The Hydrogen Stream: US government targets $2/kg by 2026, $1/kg by 2031

The US Department of Energy's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) has published a detailed strategy and planning document that will help guide hydrogen innovation and research in the coming years. It outlines HFTO's mission, goals, and strategic approach, said the Department of Energy. The document aims for “clean” hydrogen production costs of $2/kg by 2026 and $1/kg by 2031, but also electrolyzer system costa of $250/kW (low-temperature electrolyzers) and $500/kW (high-temperature electrolyzers) by 2026.
Plug Power has agreed to supply up to 3 GW of electrolyzers to Allied Green Ammonia (AGA) for its planned hydrogen-to-ammonia facility in the Northern Territory, Australia. The basic engineering and design package is expected in May, with a final investment decision expected by the fourth quarter of 2025, said Plug Power. It noted that it aims to start delivering 3 GW of electrolyzer from the first quarter of 2027.
