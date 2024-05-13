Georgia seeks consultants for 6.13 MW solar plant

A tender has opened seeking consultancy services for a 6.13 MW solar power plant in the village of Sartichala, in the Gardabani district of eastern Georgia. Tbilisi-based JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corp. plans to build and operate the plant, with funding from German state-owned investment and development bank KfW.

The chosen consultant will prepare a feasibility study and technical specifications up to the level of preliminary design documentation. A timeline of six months has been given for the contract.

According to the tender document, consulting firms with regional experience in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia are preferred.

The deadline for applications is June 10, with the award of contract currently scheduled for the end of the third quarter of this year.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Georgia had deployed 58 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 23 MW at the end of the preceding year.