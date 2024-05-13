Georgia seeks consultants for 6.13 MW solar plant

A tender has opened seeking consultancy services for a 6.13 MW solar power plant in the village of Sartichala, in the Gardabani district of eastern Georgia. Tbilisi-based JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corp. plans to build and operate the plant, with funding from German state-owned investment and development bank KfW.
The chosen consultant will prepare a feasibility study and technical specifications up to the level of preliminary design documentation. A timeline of six months has been given for the contract.
According to the tender document, consulting firms with regional experience in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia are preferred.
Popular content
The deadline for applications is June 10, with the award of contract currently scheduled for the end of the third quarter of this year.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Georgia had deployed 58 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 23 MW at the end of the preceding year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.