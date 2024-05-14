M-Tec presents residential air-source heat pump

Austrian manufacturer M-Tec Energy Systems GmbH has launched a new air-source heat pump for applications in residential buildings.

“The compact ECO air source heat pump is particularly suitable for detached houses and is quick and easy to install,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It weighs only 90 kg and does not require a technical room for installation.”

The new product measures 800 mm x 1,150 mm x 410 mm and is available with sizes ranging from 2 kW to 7 kW. It can be cascaded up to 12 times to deploy larger heating systems.

The heat pump uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and features eight heating circuits. The system's operating noise level is claimed to be as low as 49 dB(A).

According to the manufacturer, the new heat pump can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4.7 at 35 C and 3.5 at 55 C. It can also reportedly achieve flow temperatures of up to 75 C.

“Like all of the company’s heat pumps, the ECO line is also equipped with the control technology developed by M-TEC, which makes remote maintenance possible,” the company said in a statement. “In combination with the E-Smart energy management system, it is another part of M-TEC’s modular system for renewable energy solutions.”

The system will be available for purchase in July.