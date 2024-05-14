Chinese power company to build 160 MW of solar in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and China Huadian Corp. have agreed to install 160 MW of PV in Bangladesh. The solar facility will be deployed in an area that was originally designated to host a coal power plant.

Image: World Bank, Flickr

The BPDB and China Huadian will jointly build a 160 MW solar plant in Maheshkhali, Moheshkhali Peninsula, in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district.

The plant will occupy a surface of 150 hectares that was originally designated to host a 1,320 MW coal power plant. It will be financed with both equity and bank loans.

The Moheshkhali Peninsula is a hub of coal power plants where the government is also building a deep sea port and a coal jetty to facilitate coal transport for power generation. Several coal-fired power plants are still under construction there.

Power-hungry Bangladesh approved 2.19 GW of large-scale PV projects in 2023. This increase was due to new measures that were recently introduced to help domestic independent power producers build and operate new renewable energy plants.

