Chinese power company to build 160 MW of solar in Bangladesh

The BPDB and China Huadian will jointly build a 160 MW solar plant in Maheshkhali, Moheshkhali Peninsula, in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district.
The plant will occupy a surface of 150 hectares that was originally designated to host a 1,320 MW coal power plant. It will be financed with both equity and bank loans.
The Moheshkhali Peninsula is a hub of coal power plants where the government is also building a deep sea port and a coal jetty to facilitate coal transport for power generation. Several coal-fired power plants are still under construction there.
Power-hungry Bangladesh approved 2.19 GW of large-scale PV projects in 2023. This increase was due to new measures that were recently introduced to help domestic independent power producers build and operate new renewable energy plants.
