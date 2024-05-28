Italy deploys 1.72 GW of new PV systems in Q1

From pv magazine Italy

Italy reached 32 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March, spread across about 1.7 million installations, according to new statistics from Italia Solare.

In the first quarter of this year, the country deployed 1.72 GW of new PV capacity, which compares to 1.05 GW in the same period of 2023.

The third-largest portion of this capacity was represented by PV systems below 20 kW in size, accounting for 547 MW of the total. The largest segment was installations with outputs ranging from 20 kW to 200 kW, with a share of 595 MW, followed by solar plants above 1 MW, which accounted for 579 MW of the total.

The regions with the largest share of total new capacity additions are Lombardia with 304 MW, Lazio with 229 MW, Veneto with 188 MW, Emilia Romagna with 150 MW, and Piedmont with 131 MW.

“Compared to Q1 2023, during the last quarter the connected power attributable to the residential sector decreased by 15%, that relating to C&I increased by 106% and the power attributable to the utility-scale sector increased by 373%,” Italia Solare stated. “This strong increase was driven by the connections of eight plants with a power greater than 10 MW, for a total of 281 MW, which were installed in Lombardy (20 MW), Lazio (137 MW), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (24 MW) , Sicily (40 MW), Sardinia (50 MW) and Puglia (10 MW).”

The C&I sector also exhibited strong growth in the first quarter with 595 MW, up 106% from the same period a year earlier.

“The main driver of the growth of C&I connections was the increase in the energy price in 2022, which returned to average monthly values below €100 ($108.74)/MWh only at the beginning of 2024,” the trade group said. “The effect of high energy prices, has translated into strong growth in C&I connections until mid-2023.”

The Italian government is currently supporting large-scale solar via an auction system and rooftop solar through a net-metering program and other fiscal incentives.