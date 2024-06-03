Romania turns on first floating PV plant

Romanian energy company TMK Hydroenergy Power has switched on the country’s first floating solar project. The facility, located on a pond in Caras Severin county, is connected to a hydropower plant.

Image: Evyo

Romanian energy company TMK Hydroenergy Power – part of the Evryo Group, a subsidiary of Czech power utility CEZ – has launched Romania's first large-scale floating PV system in collaboration with Innovation Norway.

The 1 MW system is located in Caras Severin county, next to the 22 MW Grebla hydroelectric plant, which is owned and operated by CEZ. The floating PV project will generate power for the internal consumption of the hydroelectric plant.

“It is a pilot project that we believe will demonstrate its effectiveness and we want to replicate,” said Liviu Gavrila, general director of Generation at Evryo.

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Romania had 1,414 MW of installed solar capacity by the end of 2023.

The Romanian government aims to generate 36% of Romania's energy from renewables by 2030. The country is now planning its first renewables auction under a contract-for-difference scheme.

