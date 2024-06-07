Partners move ahead with 500 MW hybrid solar plant in Malaysia

Malaysia‘s Uem Group Berhad is to build a 500 MW hybrid solar power plant in collaboration with Singapore-based developers Blueleaf Energy and Malaysia’s Itramas Corporation Sdn Bhd.

The project is the second to be developed by Uem Lestra Berhard, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uem Group, and its partners, as part of its 1 GW hybrid solar power plant flagship venture. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed last year.

A shareholder agreement has now been signed between Uem Lestra and Blueleaf Energy, establishing a joint venture company, Lestra Blueleaf JV Sdn Bhd, with a 51% to 49% split in ownership. A technical partner agreement was then signed between the joint venture company and Itramas, which will see the latter provide technical services in developing a complete engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning package.

“In less than a year of us signing the MoU, we have agreed on all of the terms and signed all of the necessary agreements,” said Dato’ Mohd Izani Ghani, Uem Group Managing Director. “This shows the commitment and dedication of all parties involved in realising the ambitious 1 GW hybrid solar power plant venture.”

Popular content

Malaysia had installed 1,933 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The Malaysian government kicked off the fifth round of the nation’s Large Scale Solar tender earlier this year.