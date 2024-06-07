Spanish startup offers pre-assembled vertical rooftop PV systems equipped with reflectors

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish startup FutureVoltaics, a spinoff of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), has developed a launched a pre-assembled, vertical PV system for rooftop applications.

The Vechtor system can be installed simply by unfolding it, with polished and rough metal specular reflectors. They are arranged in a specially designed patternon both sides of the bifacial solar panels.

“We provide our clients with a folding kit that includes a pre-assembled reflector, structure, and solar panels, so that installation is extremely simple,” José María Ripalda, CSIC researcher and the founder of FutureVoltaics, told pv magazine. “They are supplied in easy-to-install folding units and offer up to 80% more energy performance per solar panel.”

The system features 175 W heterojunction (HJT) solar panels and can be installed in an east-west orientation on rooftops with less than 20 degrees of inclination – typically industrial warehouses and large buildings.

“The special photovoltaic modules are already certified, and we are in the process of certifying and approving the entire system, including structure and reflectors, since the regulatory requirements are different in each market,” said Ripalda, without revealing any additional technical details. “We already have a product profitable for our customers and ready to sell, and we are accepting orders.”

Ripalda said that the reflectors can be adapted to any installation. “But for now we want to demonstrate the maximum potential of our idea with an optimal panel for this application, which our supplier specially manufactures for us,” he added.

Since 2020, the company has tested the solution in real facilities in Madrid, the surrounding area, and Murcia, Spain. Orders are now open.

“Vecthor is already on sale in the pre-commercial phase, as an experimental product for clients who want to evaluate the technology, and we hope to have the certifications and approvals next year,” said Ripalda.

Vecthor is supported by published European and global patents (PCT), property of the CSIC, but the exclusive marketing license is held by FutureVoltaics, owns the software and brands, as well as future patents.

FutureVoltaics aims to increase its production capacity by 100 kW this year and 1 MW in 2026. “Our goal is to have installed 1 GW in 2030,” said Ripalda.