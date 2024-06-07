Mondragon Assembly supplies agrivoltaics production line in Greece

Spain’s Mondragon Assembly is developing a customized turnkey line for Brite Solar, a Greek PV module manufacturer, to make semi-transparent PV panels for agrivoltaic applications.
The facility, which is billed as the first PV manufacturing line for agrivoltaics in Greece, is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.
The production line is tailored for semi-transparent PV modules using silicon solar cells. It is designed to accommodate various module designs, starting with 150 MW of capacity and plans to upgrade to 300 MW in the future.
“This is globally the only true agri-PV specific module manufacturing line since it combines the panel assembly process with coating of the glass panel to achieve higher photosynthetic active radiation for the plants under the panel,” said Mondragon Assembly.
Popular content
The company noted that Brite Solar supplied its patented nanomaterials and deposition method.
“It is a very interesting project, both in terms of development and applicability of the module,” said Mondragon Assembly Area Sales Manager Izaro Aretxaga. “We believe that this future application will allow us to make a real difference in the solar sector and to take another step towards a more sustainable world.”
In November 2023, Mondragon Assembly provided French company Reden Solar with a 400 MW production line for agrivoltaic modules.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.