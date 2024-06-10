Austria offers incentives for PV systems above 35 kW with European modules

From pv magazine Germany
The Austrian government has decided to introduce a “Made in Europe” bonus for PV projects above 35 kW in size with solar modules that are manufactured in Europe.
“The government decision strengthens the creation of jobs and supports the energy transition,” said Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, and Economics Minister Martin Kocher in a statement.
PV Austria welcomed the new measure.
“This move is an important signal to both Austrian industry and the population that high quality from domestic production is being promoted and the strong price pressure is to be cushioned,” said Vera Immitzer, managing director of PV Austria.
Austrian PV company Fronius said last week that it plans to cut 350 jobs. Other companies in the industry are also suffering from strong competitive pressure from China.
“Anyone who really wants to strengthen European environmental technologies must also provide the appropriate investment incentives,” said Austrian Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler. “That is why the ‘Made in Europe' principle should be a key part of Austria's funding culture.”
