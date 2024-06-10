Standard Energy prepares 3 GW silicon wafer, 3 GW PV cell factory in Thailand

Standard Energy’s 3 GW silicon wafer and 3 GW solar cell smart factory in Thailand has secured its first batch of equipment as it prepares to start production.

The $100 million facility, which Standard Energy says will be the third-largest smart factory in Thailand, is located in the LK Rayong Industrial City Hub, in the southeastern part of the country.

Construction began in 2023. The solar cell production line is expected to start operating in July, with the silicon wafer production line to follow in September. The factory will serve solar panel manufacturers throughout the world and is expected to create more than 1,000 local jobs.

In March, Standard Energy unveiled a vanadium-ion battery with 1% degradation after 20,000 testing cycles. And in April, Astronergy Thailand Manufacturing Base started production at a 5 GW wafer factory in Thailand.