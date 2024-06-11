Solatio plans 4 GW of solar for hydrogen production in Brazil

From pv magazine LatAm

Solatio CEO Pedro Vaquer and Rafael Fonteles, the governor of the Brazilian state of Piauí, have agreed to build what has been billed as the largest PV project in the country.

The 4 GW solar project will be built in the Exportation Free Zone of Parnaíba, Bom Princípio do Piauí, starting in 2025. The $1.98 billion plant will produce hydrogen for the ammonia industry in Parnaíba, with the first 3 GW phase expected to be completed between mid-2025 and 2028.

Solatio said in a press release that it has an environmental license to produce 11.4 GW of green hydrogen and ammonia in Piauí, with a particular focus on supplying the European market.

In October 2023, the government of Piauí announced an agreement to produce and export 5 GW of green ammonia.