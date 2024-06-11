Gujarat allocates 500 MW of solar at $0.032/kWh

Avaada, BluPine Energy, Hinduja Renewable Energy, KPI Green and NRC Industries won Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam’s (GUVNL) latest tender for 500 MW of grid-connected solar, with the potential for an additional 500 MW.

Image: Vignesh P, Unsplash

Share

From pv magazine India

GUVNL has allocated 500 MW of solar capacity at an average price of INR 2.7 ($0.032)/kWh under its 500 MW Phase XXIV tender, with the option for an additional 500 MW.

KPI Green quoted the lowest price of INR 2.67/kWh, securing its full bid-out capacity of 120 MW. Avaada secured 200 MW at INR 2.68/kWh, and BluPine Energy 40 MW at INR 2.69/kWh. Hinduja Renewable Energy secured 130 MW and NRC Industries 10 MW at INR 2.72/kWh each.

The winning developers can set up their grid-connected projects anywhere in India to supply power to GUVNL under power purchase agreements (PPAs) of 25 years.

Popular content

“PV modules used in these solar power plants must be warranted for peak output wattage, which should not be less than 90% at the end of 10 years and 80% at the end of 25 years from the commencement-of-supply date of the project,” said the tender document.

Developers must dispose of all PV modules according to the e-waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2011, after their end of life.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.