Gujarat allocates 500 MW of solar at $0.032/kWh

From pv magazine India

GUVNL has allocated 500 MW of solar capacity at an average price of INR 2.7 ($0.032)/kWh under its 500 MW Phase XXIV tender, with the option for an additional 500 MW.

KPI Green quoted the lowest price of INR 2.67/kWh, securing its full bid-out capacity of 120 MW. Avaada secured 200 MW at INR 2.68/kWh, and BluPine Energy 40 MW at INR 2.69/kWh. Hinduja Renewable Energy secured 130 MW and NRC Industries 10 MW at INR 2.72/kWh each.

The winning developers can set up their grid-connected projects anywhere in India to supply power to GUVNL under power purchase agreements (PPAs) of 25 years.

“PV modules used in these solar power plants must be warranted for peak output wattage, which should not be less than 90% at the end of 10 years and 80% at the end of 25 years from the commencement-of-supply date of the project,” said the tender document.

Developers must dispose of all PV modules according to the e-waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2011, after their end of life.