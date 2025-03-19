Dutch startup developing large plant to generate heat, power from hydrogen

Delft-based startup HyER Power is developing a hydrogen-powered system to generate heat and electricity.

The HyER Power Plant, set for installation at Innovation Hub KAAP in Vlissingen, is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

The plant will combine a heat pump, fuel cell system, and energy storage technology, offering a decentralized, all-in-one solution for businesses’ electricity and heat needs. It will also feature smart energy management software.

The project aims to ease grid congestion in Zeeland province, where businesses face delays in securing grid access, limiting expansion and new developments.

“The HyER Power Plant will generate both electricity and heat from hydrogen for buildings,” said Erik van der Wal, co-founder of HyER Power. “This is a major step for Vlissingen, as it will become a showcase location for new energy solutions.”

HyER Power said on its website that the project will serve as a test case for the built environment, demonstrating the feasibility of using hydrogen to generate both electricity and heat. The project will also include studies on current and projected energy consumption, along with the development of system designs and installation plans.

The initiative has secured €332,874 ($363,080) in funding from the Zeeuwse Public Interests Foundation to help bring the project to life.