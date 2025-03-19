Dutch startup developing large plant to generate heat, power from hydrogen

Delft-based startup HyER Power is developing a hydrogen-powered system to generate heat and electricity.
The HyER Power Plant, set for installation at Innovation Hub KAAP in Vlissingen, is expected to be operational by the end of this year.
The plant will combine a heat pump, fuel cell system, and energy storage technology, offering a decentralized, all-in-one solution for businesses’ electricity and heat needs. It will also feature smart energy management software.
The project aims to ease grid congestion in Zeeland province, where businesses face delays in securing grid access, limiting expansion and new developments.
“The HyER Power Plant will generate both electricity and heat from hydrogen for buildings,” said Erik van der Wal, co-founder of HyER Power. “This is a major step for Vlissingen, as it will become a showcase location for new energy solutions.”
HyER Power said on its website that the project will serve as a test case for the built environment, demonstrating the feasibility of using hydrogen to generate both electricity and heat. The project will also include studies on current and projected energy consumption, along with the development of system designs and installation plans.
The initiative has secured €332,874 ($363,080) in funding from the Zeeuwse Public Interests Foundation to help bring the project to life.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.