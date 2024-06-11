State Grid commissions 1.4 GW of pumped hydro storage in China

Fujian Xiamen Pumped Storage Co., a unit of State Grid Corp. of China, has commissioned the fourth and final section of its Fujian Xiamen Pumped Storage Power Station, marking the full commissioning of the project. The facility is located close to the villages of Wangqian and Wufeng, near Xiamen, Fujian province.

The first three units were successfully commissioned between October 2023 and March 2024. With all four units now online, the construction of the Xiamen Pumped Storage Power Station is officially complete and has an installed capacity of 1.4 GW.

Construction on the project started in November 2019 and required a total investment of CNY 8.664 billion ($1.19 billion). It entails the installation of four reversible pump-turbine generator units, each with a capacity of 350 MW. The station is connected to the Fujian power grid through two 500 kV transmission lines.

The Xiamen Pumped Storage Power Station will pump water to a high-altitude reservoir during valley periods and generate electricity during peak periods, effectively balancing the grid’s peak and valley demand. The facility is designed to annually absorb 3.127 TWh of valley electricity and provide 2.345 TWh of peak electricity.

East China Survey and Design Institute designed the plant and China Hydropower Engineering Corp. served as the engineering contractor.

The Xiamen Pumped Storage Power Station will regulate the Fujian power grid daily by handling peak shaving, valley filling, frequency regulation, phase modulation, and emergency standby. This will alleviate peak regulation pressure and enhance the province’s capacity to integrate more renewable energy.

Fujian province, located on China’s southeastern coast, boasts favorable geographical conditions, characterized by mountainous terrain and abundant rainfall, making it an ideal location for the development of pumped storage. Since 2015, developers have built or started constructing more than 10 gigawatt-scale pumped storage power stations in Fujian, significantly contributing to green energy development and power system stability.