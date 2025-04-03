Germany’s 50Hertz opens up reactive power market to renewables, battery storage

With regulator the Federal Network Agency requiring grid companies to tender for the provision of the reactive power needed to maintain network voltage, electricity transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz has stolen a lead on its rivals.

Since April 1, 50Hertz has been tendering for reactive power

Image: 50Hertz Transmission GmbH

From ESS News

German TSO 50Hertz on Tuesday became the country’s first grid operator to tender for market-based reactive power – electricity that flows back and forth in an alternating-current grid to maintain a stable voltage, rather than being consumed by an end-user.

German utilities regulator the Federal Network Agency has charged high- and extra-high-voltage grid operators with securing reactive power on a market basis, by the end of this year and 50Hertz is first out of the blocks.

Tendered reactive power will replace the current system of contracts between grid companies and conventional power plants, opening up its provision to competition. It is expected renewable energy, battery, and electrolyzer sites will compete to provide reactive power as the inverters at such sites can provide the service even when no electricity is being fed into the grid.

