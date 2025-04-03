Germany’s 50Hertz opens up reactive power market to renewables, battery storage

From ESS News
German TSO 50Hertz on Tuesday became the country’s first grid operator to tender for market-based reactive power – electricity that flows back and forth in an alternating-current grid to maintain a stable voltage, rather than being consumed by an end-user.
German utilities regulator the Federal Network Agency has charged high- and extra-high-voltage grid operators with securing reactive power on a market basis, by the end of this year and 50Hertz is first out of the blocks.
Tendered reactive power will replace the current system of contracts between grid companies and conventional power plants, opening up its provision to competition. It is expected renewable energy, battery, and electrolyzer sites will compete to provide reactive power as the inverters at such sites can provide the service even when no electricity is being fed into the grid.
