Jordan launches tender for solar energy systems

Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has launched a tender for the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of PV systems.

The 3 kW solar projects will include all auxiliary devices and will be connected to the electrical network for homes of National Aid Fund beneficiaries, supporting vulnerable families in Mafraq, Al-Aghwar, Jerash, and Ajloun. The state news agency said the initiative is part of the licenses granted to the three distribution companies.

Applicants can purchase a copy of the tender from the ministry’s website for JOD 200 ($282.21) until midday on June 13. The deadline for submitting bids is July 4.

Earlier this year, Jordan’s MEMR launched an online platform for inquiries related to a subsidy program for residential solar heaters and PV systems. The country’s total deployed solar capacity stood at 1,990 MW at the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).