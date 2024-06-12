Jordan launches tender for solar energy systems

Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has launched a tender for the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of PV systems.
The 3 kW solar projects will include all auxiliary devices and will be connected to the electrical network for homes of National Aid Fund beneficiaries, supporting vulnerable families in Mafraq, Al-Aghwar, Jerash, and Ajloun. The state news agency said the initiative is part of the licenses granted to the three distribution companies.
Applicants can purchase a copy of the tender from the ministry’s website for JOD 200 ($282.21) until midday on June 13. The deadline for submitting bids is July 4.
Popular content
Earlier this year, Jordan’s MEMR launched an online platform for inquiries related to a subsidy program for residential solar heaters and PV systems. The country’s total deployed solar capacity stood at 1,990 MW at the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.