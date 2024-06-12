Solar farm under construction at Dublin Airport

Enerpower has started installing 11,000 solar panels at Dublin Airport in Ireland, with 15,000 to be deployed by September 2024.

The 9 MW solar farm will generate 11.8% of the airport’s annual electricity needs, covering the airfield and contributing to terminal and campus energy needs. The project is situated on an 11.3-hectare site near the south runway.

“The scale of this project marks a sizeable investment in future energy at Dublin Airport and a big shift away from fossil fuels,” said Andrea Carroll, group head of environmental sustainability for DAA plc. “As a key part of the aviation industry, we will continue to do everything that we can to make our airports sustainable for now and the future, and to support initiatives reducing emissions across the industry.”

Dublin Airport aims to cut direct emissions by 51% by 2030. Meanwhile, Cork Airport is planning a 1.8 MW solar farm above a carpark to meet up to 30% of its energy needs.

Earlier this year, French energy giant TotalEnergies started building an onsite solar-plus-storage system at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.