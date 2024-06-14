Gree presents photovoltaic DC air conditioner

Chinese air conditioner manufacturer Gree Electric Appliances has launched a photovoltaic DC air conditioner for residential and commercial applications at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai, China, this week.

“Our Photovoltaic Multi VRF System can be flexibly combined with multiple solar modules and offers a complete power generation

system solution,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It can also be used in factories, buildings, schools, hotels, hospitals, residences, office buildings, laboratories, exhibition halls and commercial complexes.”

According to the manufacturer, the system is based on a multimode commutation technology that can switch between five different operation modes within 10 ms: when the air conditioning system is not needed, the power generated by the solar array is injected into the grid; when there is surplus solar power, the air conditioner is powered before grid injection; when PV power is insufficient, the air conditioners uses grid electricity; when PV power generation meets all demand from the air conditioner; and when the PV system is not working, the air conditioner takes power from the grid.

The company claims that the direct-driven utilization rate may reach up to 98%. “Compared with the non-direct-driven system, it saves multiple AC-DC conversion processes, reduces equipment investment, and improves system efficiency by more than 6%,” the spokesperson added.

The outdoor unit is available in three versions with a cooling capacity ranging from 12.1 kW to 16 kW and a heating capacity of 14 kW to 18 kW. The rated input power spans from 5.9 kW to 7 kW and the rated current is from 29.8 A and 35.5 A. The PV input voltage range is 120-400 V and the maximum PV input power is 6 kW.

The system uses R140A as the refrigerant and has a sound power level of 74 dB(A) to 77 dB(A). It measures 900 mm × 340 mm × 1,345 mm and weighs 120 kg. The manufacturer says the air conditioner may also be combined with its Gree Intelligent Energy Storage System which integrates energy storage cells, BMS, and DC/DC.

“It also adopts low-voltage DC components to ensure the safety of the unit, which reduces the hidden dangers of unintentional electric shocks in the use and maintenance of the unit, as well as fire hazards caused by the aging of the wires,” the spokesperson went on to say. “It utilizes membrane capacitors offering high voltage resistance, non-polarity, and ability to withstand high forward and reverse high pulse voltage.”

Gree is based in Zhuhai, China, and is the country's largest air conditioner manufacturer. It operates factories in China, Brazil and Pakistan.