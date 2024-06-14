My interest in renewables dates back to my high school years when the installed renewable capacity in my home country was still very modest. At the same time, however, I was reading articles about the latest breakthroughs in photovoltaics and decided that I wanted to be a part of this dynamic and exciting industry fairly quickly.

Fast forward through my energy engineering studies, specializing in renewable energy, and various positions at international energy companies – I have noticed that people in this industry truly want to make a positive impact on the world. It’s a job with purpose, which as a result tends to attract open-minded people who strive to create change. Yet, despite this openness, women still face different challenges due to for example unconscious gender bias. In the renewable energy sector, women represent an average of 35% of the labor pool, which is still significantly unbalanced. Therefore, I strongly believe that higher representation of women across the industry, also in leadership positions, is crucial for creating more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Thankfully, many energy companies recognize this need and take action. Personally, I’m proud to work for a company led by a woman, where 50% of our group management is female. Having such role models in top positions is essential and encourages other women to follow their lead. Moreover, leading companies have the power to shape the industry beyond their organizational boundaries.

Working in project development, I have frequent interactions with external stakeholders: business partners, landowners, local communities, and authorities. Being out “in the field” means being more exposed to occasional opposition or bias. Even though the vast majority of my experiences are positive and fulfilling, there have been situations where I was not treated fairly, and faced bias or even disrespect. In those moments, I always knew that it was perfectly fine for me to leave the negotiation table and prioritize my well-being over business deals. Acting responsibly, respectfully and protecting our teams should always come first.

In my view, change is already happening in the industry – and beyond. Reacting to bias and discrimination is a responsibility we all share. It’s important to remember it, not only when it comes to gender, but also other diversity aspects. We should all ask ourselves what we can do to create a more inclusive environment.

Personally, I have always wanted to see more women in leadership roles – so I aspired to be one and support other women in their journeys. If we want more diverse teams, we must actively work toward that goal. We can demand change from the industry while recognizing our own power to shape it.

To anyone considering entering this industry, I say: Go for it and find a company that shares your values. The energy sector has a huge impact on our world and environment. Thanks to renewable energies, we’re making our communities more independent and our planet greener. Working in a field that is going through such a huge transition couldn’t be more thrilling.

Aleksandra Gabryjalowicz-Watla works at Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer, as the Head of Partnerships for Wind, Solar & Storage in Germany. In her role, she leads a team responsible for managing external partnerships that support Statkraft’s growth targets within the German market. Aleksandra has a background in energy engineering and project development, and has gained experience in the renewable energy sector by studying and working in four different countries. She is passionate about the energy industry and about contributing to a sustainable and renewable future. In her view, achieving sustainability is only possible when everyone has a seat at the table and is invited to play a part.

