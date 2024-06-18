Canon unveils passivation material to improve perovskite solar cell durability

Japan-based optical imaging and printing technology company Canon has announced a new functional material that can be used as a passivation layer with perovskite thin films, potentially improving durability while simplifying the fabrication process of perovskite solar cells. Samples are available this month with volume production expected in 2025.
The company said that the research underlying the new product was validated by researchers at Japan's Toin University, led by Tsutomu Miyasaka, and Canon, which is detailed in “Phthalocyanine-Based Polycrystalline Interlayer Simultaneously Realizing Charge Collection and Ion Defect Passivation for Perovskite Solar Cells,” published by Journal of Materials Chemistry A.
The paper describes making perovskite solar cells with a passivation layer that features Lewis base functionality via an organic semiconductor made of gallium phthalocyanine hydroxide (OHGaPc).
The company explained that the new material was cultivated as a component for its office equipment electronics and laser printing products. The coating is applied at a thickness of 100 nm to 200 nm. Its key characteristic is its ability to cover the perovskite layer thickly, while maintaining a high rate of photoelectric conversion efficiency.
Canon is shipping samples starting in June 2024 to companies engaged in the mass production of perovskite solar cells. Going forward, Canon will work on further technological development and intends to start mass production in 2025.
