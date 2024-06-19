My-PV’s new SOL•THOR uses photovoltaics to generate heat

From pv magazine Germany

Austrian company My-PV, which specializes in heating solutions using photovoltaics, has unveiled its new SOL•THOR power controller. The device, known as a DC Power Manager, makes it possible to use energy from photovoltaic systems to directly generate heat.

The device has two DC inputs (for MC4 connectors) and only one MPP tracker. Solar generators “with 1 to 10 modules” are planned, the manufacturer states. According to the data sheet, a maximum of 26 amps of input current is possible with an input voltage range of 30 to 230 volts, which would correspond to up to 5.9 kW of power. In operation, however, the current/voltage control achieves a maximum of 3.6 kW at maximum input current depending on the input voltage. The DC power is delivered via two alternately adjustable outputs. This means that two heating elements can be controlled, for example for stratified charging of a storage tank. Electric boilers can also be used.

The SOL•THOR works independently, i.e. without a connection to the power grid. However, it is optionally possible to use mains power for reheating. With a housing of protection class IP54 and a temperature range of minus 20 to plus 50 degrees Celsius, the device is also suitable for outdoor installation. It weighs 2.95 kilograms, including the wall bracket, and measures 248.5 x 167.4 x 116.2 millimeters. The touchscreen familiar from My-PV's AC-coupled products is used for commissioning and operation. Three interfaces are available: LAN, WLAN and RS485.

The SOL•THOR will be presented at the Intersolar Europe in Munich (at the Kostal stand B3.130) and is expected to be available from the first quarter of 2025.