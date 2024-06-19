My-PV’s new SOL•THOR uses photovoltaics to generate heat

From pv magazine Germany
Austrian company My-PV, which specializes in heating solutions using photovoltaics, has unveiled its new SOL•THOR power controller. The device, known as a DC Power Manager, makes it possible to use energy from photovoltaic systems to directly generate heat.
The device has two DC inputs (for MC4 connectors) and only one MPP tracker. Solar generators “with 1 to 10 modules” are planned, the manufacturer states. According to the data sheet, a maximum of 26 amps of input current is possible with an input voltage range of 30 to 230 volts, which would correspond to up to 5.9 kW of power. In operation, however, the current/voltage control achieves a maximum of 3.6 kW at maximum input current depending on the input voltage. The DC power is delivered via two alternately adjustable outputs. This means that two heating elements can be controlled, for example for stratified charging of a storage tank. Electric boilers can also be used.
Popular content
The SOL•THOR works independently, i.e. without a connection to the power grid. However, it is optionally possible to use mains power for reheating. With a housing of protection class IP54 and a temperature range of minus 20 to plus 50 degrees Celsius, the device is also suitable for outdoor installation. It weighs 2.95 kilograms, including the wall bracket, and measures 248.5 x 167.4 x 116.2 millimeters. The touchscreen familiar from My-PV's AC-coupled products is used for commissioning and operation. Three interfaces are available: LAN, WLAN and RS485.
The SOL•THOR will be presented at the Intersolar Europe in Munich (at the Kostal stand B3.130) and is expected to be available from the first quarter of 2025.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.