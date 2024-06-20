Chinese manufacturer presents 200 Nm3/h alkaline electrolyzer at Intersolar

Suzhou-based CPU Hydrogen Power Technology (CPUH2) has developed a 1.1 MW containerized alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production system.
The system's hydrogen production is 200 Nm3/h, or up to 428 kg/24hr, with a purity of up to 99.999%, which CPUH2 says can meet the requirements of commercially available fuel cells. It consists of a rectifier power unit, an electrolyzer, a liquid-gas separation system and a hydrogen purification system, inside one 12.2-meter standard container.
CPUH2 says the system is tailor-made to provide a solution for distributed hydrogen production, coupling with renewable sources including solar plants. It operates at 1.0 MPa pressure, across a 20% to 100% power range. The system’s entire power consumption, including all auxiliary devices, is less than 58 kWh/kg.
Popular content
The system is being commercialized in Europe and presented at Intersolar 2024 by Germany’s DCH Energy.
Ammar Falak Sher, DCH Energy’s Chief Business Development Office, told pv magazine the system currently costs between $1.2 and $1.5 million. He added the first project utilizing the system in Europe will be in Siegen, a German city in North Rhine-Westphalia, scheduled for the first quarter of next year. It will be utilized with 3 MW of solar “so that will be all green hydrogen production,” he said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.