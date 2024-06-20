Chinese manufacturer presents 200 Nm3/h alkaline electrolyzer at Intersolar

Suzhou-based CPU Hydrogen Power Technology (CPUH2) has developed a 1.1 MW containerized alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production system.

The system's hydrogen production is 200 Nm3/h, or up to 428 kg/24hr, with a purity of up to 99.999%, which CPUH2 says can meet the requirements of commercially available fuel cells. It consists of a rectifier power unit, an electrolyzer, a liquid-gas separation system and a hydrogen purification system, inside one 12.2-meter standard container.

CPUH2 says the system is tailor-made to provide a solution for distributed hydrogen production, coupling with renewable sources including solar plants. It operates at 1.0 MPa pressure, across a 20% to 100% power range. The system’s entire power consumption, including all auxiliary devices, is less than 58 kWh/kg.

The system is being commercialized in Europe and presented at Intersolar 2024 by Germany’s DCH Energy.

Ammar Falak Sher, DCH Energy’s Chief Business Development Office, told pv magazine the system currently costs between $1.2 and $1.5 million. He added the first project utilizing the system in Europe will be in Siegen, a German city in North Rhine-Westphalia, scheduled for the first quarter of next year. It will be utilized with 3 MW of solar “so that will be all green hydrogen production,” he said.