Xing Mobility releases high-voltage battery

The battery makers say the new XE50 battery highlights how XING Mobility’s immersion cooling battery module technology drives energy storage system performance upgrades. Immersion cooling battery technology, says Xing, addresses the critical safety and thermal management challenges in high-voltage batteries.
As its name suggests, Xing Mobility began its journey into the world of electric machines in the automotive sector. As the only Taiwanese battery system to pass European automotive standards and a 100,000-kilometer durability test by Japanese automakers, the company’s activities attracted investment and product integration from Kubota, specializing in agricultural machinery.
Last year, the Taiwanese company also entered a strategic partnership with Nordic Booster, a Norwegian company that specializes in batteries for construction equipment and mobile charging systems for heavy industrial vehicles. The XE50 has been informed by Xing’s solution with Nordic Booster, the Immersio XM25, which is currently employed in Hummingbird, a portable and scalable mobile fast-charging station by Nordic Booster. The debut of the XE50 energy storage system marks Xing Mobility’s official entry into the global energy storage market.
We’ve demonstrated that our technology meets the highest standards of safety, performance, and reliability.
Attracting attention in the automotive sector, immersion cooling battery technology addresses the critical safety and thermal management challenges in high-voltage batteries. The battery makers say the immersion system extends battery life by 15% and saves approximately 40% in space and weight, thereby reducing operational costs. The XE50 is suitable for Fast Frequency Reserve (FFR) usage, contributing to grid stability and large-scale energy storage applications.
