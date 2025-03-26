Tesvolt presents new C&I battery storage system with 15 year performance guarantee

The Tesvolt Forton is the company's first to use high-temperature LFP cells that do not require liquid cooling and have a particularly long guaranteed service life

From ESS News

German commercial battery maker Tesvolt developed its new Forton system to accommodate the fact businesses that can operate their batteries for two full cycles daily are likely to realize faster financial benefits from the systems.

With Forton supplied with a 15-year performance guarantee, the two-cycle option opens up energy trading, to boost battery revenue.

The new product is available in 30 kW/92 kWh increments. Four can be cascaded behind one inverter and up to 16 inverters can be connected in parallel for a maximum scale of 250 kW/1.5 MWh.

