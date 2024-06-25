Meyer Burger set to begin production at US module factory

Production of solar modules in Goodyear, Arizona is now underway. The solar cells required for this will initially come from production in Germany.

From pv magazine Germany

Meyer Burger’s new plant in Goodyear, Arizona, has passed a factory audit according to UL test standards without any issues, and production can now begin.

Meyer Burger has already delivered solar cells from its production site in Thalheim, German, to its US plant to support module production. It said this will ensure the ramp-up of production in the US market.

It also plans to construct a cell factory in Colorado, with the start of production dependent on Section 45X financing under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). A major US bank has completed due diligence and is currently negotiating loan agreements.

Meyer Burger aims to finalize the deal and receive payment by the middle of the third quarter. It also expects export financing from a German bank for US photovoltaic production. It has submitted the final application for a US Department of Energy loan to finance the cell factory, which is currently under review.

A commercial agreement with a US industrial and technology group has been negotiated, and a term sheet for potential investment in Meyer Burger has been exchanged. This strategic cooperation would enable Meyer Burger to manufacture solar modules in the United States with a growing proportion of domestic components.

Meyer Burger has signed several contracts with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and energy suppliers for purchasing its US-manufactured solar modules. It has also signed a purchase contract for up to 600 MW per year with a large US energy company, with delivery agreed for three years from 2026 and a two-year extension option. The agreement will start once financing for the solar cell plant in Colorado Springs is completed, said Meyer Burger.

In April, the company shut down its solar module plant in Freiberg, Saxony, after there was no agreement within the federal government on resilience measures for German and European PV manufacturers.