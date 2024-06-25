Meyer Burger set to begin production at US module factory

From pv magazine Germany
Meyer Burger’s new plant in Goodyear, Arizona, has passed a factory audit according to UL test standards without any issues, and production can now begin.
Meyer Burger has already delivered solar cells from its production site in Thalheim, German, to its US plant to support module production. It said this will ensure the ramp-up of production in the US market.
It also plans to construct a cell factory in Colorado, with the start of production dependent on Section 45X financing under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). A major US bank has completed due diligence and is currently negotiating loan agreements.
Meyer Burger aims to finalize the deal and receive payment by the middle of the third quarter. It also expects export financing from a German bank for US photovoltaic production. It has submitted the final application for a US Department of Energy loan to finance the cell factory, which is currently under review.
Popular content
A commercial agreement with a US industrial and technology group has been negotiated, and a term sheet for potential investment in Meyer Burger has been exchanged. This strategic cooperation would enable Meyer Burger to manufacture solar modules in the United States with a growing proportion of domestic components.
Meyer Burger has signed several contracts with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and energy suppliers for purchasing its US-manufactured solar modules. It has also signed a purchase contract for up to 600 MW per year with a large US energy company, with delivery agreed for three years from 2026 and a two-year extension option. The agreement will start once financing for the solar cell plant in Colorado Springs is completed, said Meyer Burger.
In April, the company shut down its solar module plant in Freiberg, Saxony, after there was no agreement within the federal government on resilience measures for German and European PV manufacturers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.