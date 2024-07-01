AEG unveils hybrid inverters for high-voltage PV systems

Germany's AEG has launched new three-phase hybrid inverters for applications in high-voltage rooftop PV systems.
“The new AEG hybrid inverter with 10 kW works with the high current streams of the larger solar module types – where higher power goes hand in hand with higher currents,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.
There are four versions of the new products, with power outputs ranging from 6 kW to 15 kW, and the maximum output current ranging from 8.7 A to 21.7 A.
The devices measure 460 mm x 496 mm x 221 mm and weigh 23 kg, and offer 2 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels. MPPT voltage ranges from 120 V and 850 V, while the maximum input current for MPPT is 16 A.
The inverter efficiency is 98.2% and the maximum input voltage for all devices is 1,000 V. Its European efficiency rating is 97.5% and the MPPT efficiency is 99.5%. The new product also features natural convection cooling and IP66-rated protection.
“The new inverter is designed to be a seamless match for the new AEG stackable battery, and for the existing AEG high voltage monobloc battery as well,” the spokesperson added. “The HV monobloc battery is preferred in some of our markets as it allows connection in parallel of up to 10 batteries reaching a total of 150 kWh and can be paired with a wide variety of hybrid inverter models.”
AEG is offering a 10-year warranty for the new inverter.
