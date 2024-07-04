Maldives opens tender for grid-tied solar-plus-diesel plants

The Ministry of Finance of the Maldives is accepting bids for the design, supply and installation of grid-tied solar-diesel hybrid generation projects.

The plants will be built on seven inhabited islands of Gaafu Alifu Atoll and two inhabited islands of Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll. The Preparing Outer Islands for Sustainable Energy Development (POISED) project will oversee the work, with the European Union providing financing.



According to the tender details, prospective bidders must have an annual turnover of at least $6 million. Bidders will also be expected to have participated in at least two similar contracts that have been successfully or substantially completed within the last five years.

Interested bidders must register with the Ministry of Finance before Aug.t 26, pay a non-refundable registration fee of MVR 1,500 ($97.35) and submit the bid documents before Aug. 28. Full bidding documents can be obtained by contacting the Ministry of Finance.

The Maldives had deployed 37 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). A separate tender for 12.5 MW of grid-tied solar across the islands opened in June.