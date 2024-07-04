Maldives opens tender for grid-tied solar-plus-diesel plants

The Ministry of Finance of the Maldives is accepting bids for the design, supply and installation of grid-tied solar-diesel hybrid generation projects.
The plants will be built on seven inhabited islands of Gaafu Alifu Atoll and two inhabited islands of Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll. The Preparing Outer Islands for Sustainable Energy Development (POISED) project will oversee the work, with the European Union providing financing.
According to the tender details, prospective bidders must have an annual turnover of at least $6 million. Bidders will also be expected to have participated in at least two similar contracts that have been successfully or substantially completed within the last five years.
Interested bidders must register with the Ministry of Finance before Aug.t 26, pay a non-refundable registration fee of MVR 1,500 ($97.35) and submit the bid documents before Aug. 28. Full bidding documents can be obtained by contacting the Ministry of Finance.
The Maldives had deployed 37 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). A separate tender for 12.5 MW of grid-tied solar across the islands opened in June.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.