Maldives launches tender for 12.5 MW of solar

The government of the Maldives is selecting bidders for the installation of 12.5 MW grid-tied solar systems on several islands across the country. The deadline for applications is August 8.

The government of the Maldives has opened a tender for the installation of 12.5 MW grid-tied solar PV systems on selected islands of the country.

An invitation to bid says the project will be developed on a design, build, finance, own, operate, maintain and transfer basis.

The project, which was first announced in March, is being supported by the Asian Development Bank.

Interested bidders must register with the Maldives’ Ministry of Finance before August 6 through a non-refundable payment of MVR 3000 or $200. The deadline for applications is August 8.

The Maldives had deployed 37 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.

