Aggreko Energy acquires C&I solar developer

From pv magazine USA

Aggreko Energy Solutions, a utility-scale and distributed solar-storage developer, said it has acquired C&I solar developer Infiniti Energy.

Infiniti Energy brings 12 MW of contracted operating solar assets and 22 MW of construction-ready projects, as well as a development pipeline.

Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners, the infrastructure investor that helped Infiniti Energy to scale up, has fully exited its position in the company. CRC-IB advised Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners on the transaction.

“Combining the global scale, financial strength, and industry expertise of Aggreko with Infiniti’s distributed solar development and engineering, procurement and construction capabilities uniquely positions us to deliver turnkey decarbonization solutions to our customers,” said Jerry Polacek, president of Aggreko Energy.

C&I solar developers installed 1.8 GW in 2023, up 19% from 2022, according to Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). California led with 35% of C&I deployment, doubling its typical fourth-quarter volumes to secure favorable net-metering rates. C&I solar is poised for continued expansion.

Wood Mackenzie forecasts 12% average annual growth through 2028 as improving economics, corporate clean energy goals, and policies like tax credits and state-level incentives support demand.