Aggreko Energy acquires C&I solar developer

From pv magazine USA
Aggreko Energy Solutions, a utility-scale and distributed solar-storage developer, said it has acquired C&I solar developer Infiniti Energy.
Infiniti Energy brings 12 MW of contracted operating solar assets and 22 MW of construction-ready projects, as well as a development pipeline.
Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners, the infrastructure investor that helped Infiniti Energy to scale up, has fully exited its position in the company. CRC-IB advised Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners on the transaction.
“Combining the global scale, financial strength, and industry expertise of Aggreko with Infiniti’s distributed solar development and engineering, procurement and construction capabilities uniquely positions us to deliver turnkey decarbonization solutions to our customers,” said Jerry Polacek, president of Aggreko Energy.
C&I solar developers installed 1.8 GW in 2023, up 19% from 2022, according to Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). California led with 35% of C&I deployment, doubling its typical fourth-quarter volumes to secure favorable net-metering rates. C&I solar is poised for continued expansion.
Popular content
Wood Mackenzie forecasts 12% average annual growth through 2028 as improving economics, corporate clean energy goals, and policies like tax credits and state-level incentives support demand.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.