GoodWe unveils double-glass TOPCon bifacial solar modules

China-based PV inverter manufacturer GoodWe has unveiled new bifacial modules based on n-type TOPcon technology.
“Whether installing it on a carport, flat-to-pitched roof conversion or sun shed, the Polaris Series is adaptable and versatile,” the company said in a statement. “One of the standout features of it is its double-glass and bifacial design, which improves impact resistance and power generation.”
The manufacturer offers the product in two versions with power outputs of 530 W and 580 W.
The smaller modules measures 2,142 mm x 1,160 x 29.6 mm and weighs 30 kg. Its open-circuit voltage is 48 V and the short-circuit current is 13.55 A. The larger panel measures 2,327 mm x 1,165 x 29.6 mm and weighs 31.6 kg. The open-circuit voltage is 52.28 V and the short-circuit current is 13.60 A.
The double-glass modules have a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. They come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power output warranty, with the 30-year end power output being guaranteed to be no less than 84.95% of the nominal output power.
“Modular installation technology and integrated drainage structure make it incredibly easy to install, saving time and hassle,” GoodWe said. “The Polaris Series also offers comprehensive performance advantages in safety, applicability, durability, economy, and environmental friendliness.”
