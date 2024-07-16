India launches hybrid solar-wind tender

From pv magazine India

SECI is accepting bids to build 400 MW of hybrid wind-solar projects on a build-own-operate basis in India. The projects can be located anywhere in the country and must be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).

Developers must submit single bids with a minimum contracted capacity of 50 MW and a maximum capacity of 600 MW.

SECI will sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders to buy wind-solar hybrid power for a period of 25 years. SECI said the power procured from these projects will be sold to various buying entities in India.

The prospective hybrid power developers will set up ISTS-connected wind-solar projects, including the transmission network up to the interconnection/delivery points, to supply wind-solar hybrid power to SECI. The developers will identify land, install and own the projects, and obtain connectivity and interconnection with the transmission network.

SECI has started accepting proposals for grid-connected PV projects with battery energy storage systems (BESS) on behalf of the Lakshadweep Energy Development Agency. These projects will be located on Androth, Bitra, Amini, and Kadmat Islands of the Lakshadweep archipelago, off the southwestern coast of India.

The Lakshadweep Electricity Department will sign 25-year PPAs with the successful bidders. The developers will be responsible for designing, engineering, installing, testing, commissioning, and synchronizing 1,385 kW (AC) of individual grid-interactive PV projects with BESS at four locations.