Trane launches all-in-one air-source modular multi-pipe heat pump

Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has released an air-source heat pump for commercial and industrial buildings.
“The new Thermafit Model MAS is an all-in-one air-source modular multi-pipe heat pump with advanced logic to independently control each module’s mode of operation – cooling, heating, or heat recovery,” the company said in a statement, noting that the system can act as a chiller to cool the building, as a heat pump to heat the building, or as a heat recovery unit to deliver simultaneous heating and cooling.
“It responds to varying building loads throughout the day and year, resulting in performance that is 8.2 times more energy efficient than other forms of electric heating,” the company added.
The Thermafit Air-Source Modular Multipipe heat pump uses R-454B as the refrigerant and has a size of 30 tons. The system's number of tons doesn't refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a building needs.
It measures 241 cm x 121 cm x 228 cm and an operating weight of 123 kg. Up to 10 modules can be banked together to reach a total size of 300 tons.
The new product can reportedly reach hot water temperatures of up to 60 C. It also features vapor injection that extends the operating range of the compressor for water temperatures of 54.4 C at -17.8 C outdoor ambient temperature, according to the manufacturer.
The new heat pump utilizes three heat exchangers and electronically controlled valves to direct refrigerant. “Depending on the mode needed, the refrigerant can flow through the evaporator and air coil for cooling, the condenser and air coil for heating, or both the evaporator and condenser for simultaneous operation,” the company said.
It also relies on true redundancy with modular design, which is claimed to eliminate single points of failure, thus ensuring continuous operation. “Advanced defrost algorithm stages modules to reduce temperature fluctuations for improved heating performance,” the company added.
