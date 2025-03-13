Fuji Electric prototyping 150 C steam-generating heat pump

Japanese electrical equipment company Fuji Electric is currently developing a new type of steam-generating heat pump that recycles heat energy from wastewater generated at factories and industrial facilities.

Steam-generating heat pumps are commonly used as an alternative to low-pressure steam boilers in heating processes. While boilers are usually located far from these processes, heat pumps can be installed close to the processes, which can reduce heat loss and increase heat recovery.

The heat pump system lifts the heat from wastewater at temperatures of up to 80 C to heat the feed water, which is preheated at a sub-cooler and evaporated at a condenser. This water is then sent to a steam separator in the form of wet steam. The saturated steam is then controlled with a pressure regulator and sent to a heating process. Meanwhile, the saturated water from the separator is mixed with the preheated feed water and returned to the condenser.

Fuji Electric said its current steam-generating heat pumps can produce steam at 120 C steam, while the new model is being conceived to increase the steam temperature to 150 C, which would reportedly enable sterilization and degreasing in addition to the existing cleaning capabilities.

“A 150 C heat pump heats objects faster than a 120 C heat pump,” the company said in a statement. “In addition, the 150 C heat pump features increased steam pressure, eliminating the need for the pressure-boosting equipment previously required with the 120 C heat pump to deliver steam through the pipes. This enables installation costs to be reduced in some cases.”

The company explained that the new heat pump system is currently in the first stage of prototyping, with commercial launch being scheduled for 2026.

Crucial for the new system will be the selection of components that can withstand the high temperature of 150 C.

“Until now, the compressor, the core component of the heat pump, was procured from a German company,” Fuji Electric said. “This time, however, we are developing the component with a partner company. The in-house development of the compressor will have a significant impact on the success or failure of this project.”

The 120 C heat pump has a coefficient of performance of up to 3.5 and a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of nine. The TRL measures the maturity of technology components for a system and is based on a scale from one to nine, with nine representing mature technologies, ready for full commercial application.

“In this project, our goal is not just to sell heat pumps as a stand-alone product. We also want to offer a complete solution that includes other equipment and systems as an ‘energy management system’ that meets customer needs,” the company stated.