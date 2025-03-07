Daikin unveils air-to-water heat pump for commercial buildings

Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has unveiled a new modular air-to-water inverter heat pump series for commercial buildings.

The system uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and is designed to provide heating, cooling, and domestic hot water (DHW).

“The EWYK-QZ delivers exceptional modular performance, with cooling and heating capacities ranging from 100 kW (single module) to 2000 kW (multi-module system),” the manufacturer said, noting that it can replace conventional boilers and provide hot water up to 75 C. “In cooling mode, it operates efficiently between -15 C and 27 C at the evaporator outlet and can function in ambient temperatures from -20 C to 46°C.”

A single heat pump module is available with capacities of 100 kW and 125 kW, with up to four modules being combinable to form a 500 kW array. Using the company's Intelligent Chiller Manager (iCM) is then also possible to combine four arrays and reach 2 MW of output.

The novel heat pump has a full-inverter design featuring scroll compressors with inverter technology, brushless fans, and modular configuration, which the manufacturer said minimizes on-off cycles to extend equipment lifespan and enhance system reliability.

“The modular design enhances maintenance efficiency, allowing each module to be accessed and serviced independently,” Daikin explained. “Additionally, the Daikin on-Site remote monitoring system enables proactive maintenance and real-time system status tracking, helping to optimize performance and reduce downtime.”

“The Daikin EWYK-QZ modular air-to-water heat pump is set for launch in late 2025, with an exclusive first look at ISH Frankfurt 2025,” the company added, without providing further technical details on the product.

