Citicore, San Miguel unit collaborate on 153 MW solar project

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) and San Miguel Global Light and Power Corp. (SGLP) have entered into a joint venture for a 153.5 MW solar project in the Philippines.
The two parties will jointly develop, build and operate the plant, to be located in Barangay Lucanin, within the province of Bataan on the island of Luzon. SLGP is a unit of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. focused on the development and use of renewable energy.
According to a statement to the Philippine Stock Exchange, CREC will initially own 49% and SGLP 51% of the total issued and subscribed capital stock of the joint venture company. Once the project reaches the construction phase, ownership will be split 50/50.
Local press has reported the project should be completed by the end of next year.
A statement from CREC said the project will add around 76.75 MW to its solar energy capacity. The company is working toward contributing 1 GW of ready-to-build or under-construction projects every year over the next five years.
Earlier this year, CREC began constructing a 69 MW plant in Negros Occidental province, the Philippines.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.