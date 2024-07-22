WTO accuses China of low transparency on state subsidies, including solar

The WTO has released a report on China's trade policies, concluding that the country lacks transparency regarding subsidies for its industries, including solar module manufacturing. In the 173-page “Trade Policy Review,” the WTO Secretariat noted that many members have called for a thorough review to enhance transparency in China's state support framework.
“Considerable skepticism remained among Members about the thoroughness and overall quality of China's subsidy notifications,” it said. “In addition to the lack of transparency, many Members believed that China's subsidies distorted global markets and promoted overcapacity. Some Members urged China to join other major economies in discussions on industrial policies to help mitigate their possible negative global impacts.”
The report highlights aluminum, electric vehicles, solar modules, glass, shipbuilding, semiconductors, and steel as sectors in which China allegedly lacks transparency for public subsidy allocations. The WTO said that, in recent years, the nation has reported its subsidy programs for 2019-20 and 2021-22, but claimed that it has been unable to obtain a “clear overall” picture of these programs.
“I encourage the Chinese authorities to carefully consider the constructive suggestions put forth by Members during this Review,” said an unspecified WTO Secretariat official in a statement. “I commend China for providing thorough written responses to all questions received within the prescribed deadline, and delegations anticipate receiving the final responses within one month.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.