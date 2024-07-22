WTO accuses China of low transparency on state subsidies, including solar

The WTO has released a report on China's trade policies, concluding that the country lacks transparency regarding subsidies for its industries, including solar module manufacturing. In the 173-page “Trade Policy Review,” the WTO Secretariat noted that many members have called for a thorough review to enhance transparency in China's state support framework.

“Considerable skepticism remained among Members about the thoroughness and overall quality of China's subsidy notifications,” it said. “In addition to the lack of transparency, many Members believed that China's subsidies distorted global markets and promoted overcapacity. Some Members urged China to join other major economies in discussions on industrial policies to help mitigate their possible negative global impacts.”

The report highlights aluminum, electric vehicles, solar modules, glass, shipbuilding, semiconductors, and steel as sectors in which China allegedly lacks transparency for public subsidy allocations. The WTO said that, in recent years, the nation has reported its subsidy programs for 2019-20 and 2021-22, but claimed that it has been unable to obtain a “clear overall” picture of these programs.

“I encourage the Chinese authorities to carefully consider the constructive suggestions put forth by Members during this Review,” said an unspecified WTO Secretariat official in a statement. “I commend China for providing thorough written responses to all questions received within the prescribed deadline, and delegations anticipate receiving the final responses within one month.”