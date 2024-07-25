ReNew switches on 400 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India

ReNew, a Nasdaq-listed renewable energy company in India, has inaugurated a 400 MW solar project in Rajasthan, as part of a 600 MW PPA signed with SECI for the next 25 years. Power production from the remaining 200 MW will start by October.

The 600 MW solar power plant, spread across 2,000 acres of land, is expected to annually generate about 1,331 million units of electricity. It will supply electricity at a competitive PPA tariff of INR 2.18 ($0.026)/kWh.

“The production of renewable energy from the 400 MW solar power plant in Jaisalmer today by ReNew is an important step toward making the state self-reliant,” said Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. “Adding renewable capacity will reduce the cost of power resulting in lower tariffs for consumers and also savings for the government. Through this plant, electricity will be supplied to Rajasthan discom at very cheap rates.”

ReNew had a clean energy contracted portfolio of 15.6 GW on a gross basis as of May 31, 2024. It offers end-to-end solutions in clean energy, digitalization, storage, and carbon markets, which are integral to addressing climate change.