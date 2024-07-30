Can the grid cope with the surge in electricity demand?

Electricity demand around the world is expected to sky-rocket as we switch to electric-powered vehicles, heat pumps for our homes and pursue the vast digital transformation of society. Emerging nations are also expected to use an increasing amount of electricity as they industrialize and give their populations ever greater access to energy. While this massive switch over to electricity is expected to considerably reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and help in the fight against climate change, a mounting concern is that electricity grids won’t be able to cope with the increased demand.

Ringing the alarm bell

The International Energy Agency (IEA) started ringing the alarm bell with a report it claims is the first of its kind. Published in 2023, it states that the world must add or replace 80 million km of transmission lines by 2040, equal to all electricity networks installed globally today, to meet national climate targets and support energy security. The report identifies a large and growing queue of renewables projects waiting for the green light to be connected to the grid, pinpointing 1 500 gigawatts (GW) worth of these projects that are in advanced stages of development. This is five times the amount of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind capacity that was added worldwide in 2022.

“The recent clean energy progress we have seen in many countries is unprecedented and cause for optimism, but it could be put in jeopardy if governments and businesses do not come together to ensure the world’s electricity grids are ready for the new global energy economy that is rapidly emerging,” says IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “This report shows what’s at stake and needs to be done. We must invest in grids today or face gridlock tomorrow.”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) also urges world leaders to take note. A recently published article by Marcus Rebellius, a member of the WEF managing board and an expert working for one of Europe’s biggest manufacturers of electricity and electronic devices, indicates that “while the generation of clean energy is important, digitalizing and expanding our electricity grids is also vital for the green transition. Only with smarter, digitalized and expanded electricity grids will we create a decarbonized, resilient and secure electrical network for a net-zero future.”

He warns that increasing the amount of electricity generated to meet the increasing demand is not the issue, but that the key problem is that the grid must be prepared to handle larger amounts of electric power. “Weak grid infrastructure, legacy issues and an ageing system can all hamstring the green transition irrespective of the latest floating wind turbines or gigantic solar arrays,” he says.

Pointing towards the solutions

Grids have become the bottlenecks of the energy transition. Rebellius points to several technology solutions that could help resolve those bottlenecks, such as digital twins, or the use of low-voltage networks. (For more on digital twins and the electricity network: Digital twins and the smart grid. For more on low-voltage networks, read Affordable, sustainable electricity for all.

Other options include massively increasing energy storage capabilities and the widespread deployment of smart grid technologies around the world. The IEC Electropedia defines the smart grid as an electric power system that utilizes information exchange and control technologies, distributed computing and associated sensors and actuators, for purposes such as the integration of the behavior and actions of the network users and other stakeholders as well as efficiently deliver sustainable, economic and secure electricity supplies. Adopting smart grid technology is viewed by many experts in the field as a cheaper solution for utilities than expanding or rebuilding legacy electricity grids, which would require massive investments.

Increased energy storage is a key requirement

At times of high electricity demand, extra electric capacity must be immediately available or the grid risks shutting down. One way of ensuring continuous and sufficient access to electricity is to store energy when it is in surplus and feed it into the grid when there is an extra need for electricity. Utilities around the world have ramped up their storage capabilities using lithium-ion supersized batteries, huge packs that can store anywhere between 100 to 800 megawatts (MW) of energy. California-based Moss Landing's energy storage facility is reportedly the world’s largest, with a total capacity of 750 MW. These huge battery storage facilities are expected to increase as the demand for electricity soars.

Other reliable energy storage solutions are pumped hydro which currently accounts for more than 90% of the globe‘s current high capacity energy storage. Electricity is used to pump water into reservoirs at a higher altitude during periods of low energy demand. When demand is at its strongest, the water is piped through turbines situated at lower altitudes and converted back into electricity. Pumped storage enables to control voltage levels and maintain power quality in the grid.

Another option that is much talked about is to use electric vehicles (EVs) as a source of energy to deliver power to the grid. According to Frances Cleveland, who is a lead for cyber security and resilience guidelines in the IEC Systems Committee on Smart Energy (IEC SyC Smart Energy), “There are many research and pilot projects around the world that are deploying some form of bidirectional flow of energy (charging and discharging), either as vehicle-to-grid or vehicle-to-home with EVs, able to sell power to the main grid and even support the energy management of microgrids. One of the driving ideas behind these projects is to provide a means of storing energy in the EV from variable renewable resources, like solar and wind, for use at other times. This implies that EVs can actually be viewed as a type of distributed energy resource (DER).”

EVs can charge when renewable energy generation from wind or the sun is high or when there is a lower demand for electricity, for instance when people are sleeping. But when demand is high, or less energy is generated by the wind or the sun, the electricity stored in EV batteries could be put to contribution.

State of play for smart grids

According to the IEA, in a report that tracks the advancement of smart grids around the world, significant levels of investment in smart grid tech have been made in many countries around the world – even if much more needs to be done. Several examples are given, including the EU action plan Digitalisation of the energy system. The European Commission expects about EUR 584 billion (USD 633 billion) of investments in the European electricity grid by 2030, of which EUR 170 billion (USD 184 billion) would be for digitalization (smart meters, automated grid management, digital technologies for metering and improvement on the field operations). Another important source of information on the roll-out of smart grid tech is the Smart Grid Index, provided by a leading utilities group in the Asia Pacific and which is used by many experts involved in the field. According to Peter Jensen, the Chair of IEC TC 13 which prepares standards for smart meters, “The index provides an excellent view of the maturity of grid system operators in different regions of the world. It uses a grid modernization measure based on seven pillars,” he describes. (For more on IEC TC 13, read Peter Jensen’s interview in e-tech.)

IEC Standards to the rescue

IEC Standards help energy storage systems to interoperate and interconnect with the grid. They also pave the way for smart grid technologies to be used safely and efficiently. IEC TC 4 prepares standards for hydraulic turbines and has published IEC 60193 which specifies the requirements for pumped storage.

IEC TC 120 was set up to publish standards in the field of grid-integrated electrical energy storage (EES) systems to support grid requirements. The TC is working on a new standard, IEC 62933‑5‑4, which will specify safety test methods and procedures for lithium-ion battery-based systems for energy storage. IEC TC 69 prepares standards on electrical power/energy transfer systems for electrically propelled road vehicles drawing current from a rechargeable energy storage system. IEC TC 57 is the IEC committee that prepares core standards for the smart grid, notably the IEC 61850 series. They deal with substation automation, two-way information exchange, global control functions, renewable energy integration and cyber security, to name but a few. IEC TC 13 prepares key standards in the field of electrical energy measurement and control, for smart metering equipment and systems forming part of smart grids.

A subcommittee of IEC TC 8 prepares standards dealing with the integration of renewable energy systems in the grid. One of the four IEC Conformity Assessment (CA) Systems, IECRE (IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications), is the internationally accepted CA system for all power plants producing, storing or converting energy from solar PV, wind and various forms of marine energy.

The IEC SyC Smart Energy helps to coordinate and guide the various efforts across these different IEC technical committees. It is for instance working on a document, IEC 63460, that will describe the architecture and use cases for EVs to provide grid support functions. Most of this standard will be concerned with identifying realistic EV charging and discharging configurations, and the communication and control between the various actors, grid system operators, aggregators, premises energy management and EV charging systems. The results from this document will hopefully help other IEC technical committees to take the grid-support capabilities of EVs into account as they develop their own standards.

The hope is that enough will be done in time to make sure the lights will be kept on as we move towards an all-electric and connected society. One certainty is that IEC Standards and conformity assessment will be called upon to play an ever-increasing role in ensuring we get there.

Author: Catherine Bischofberger

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is a global, not-for-profit membership organization that brings together 174 countries and coordinates the work of 30.000 experts globally. IEC International Standards and conformity assessment underpin international trade in electrical and electronic goods. They facilitate electricity access and verify the safety, performance and interoperability of electric and electronic devices and systems, including for example, consumer devices such as mobile phones or refrigerators, office and medical equipment, information technology, electricity generation, and much more.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.