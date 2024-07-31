Clearway switches on its first battery storage retrofit in California

The 147MW/588MWh Rosamund Central battery energy storage project in Kern County, California, is paired with a 192 MW solar farm, which was completed in 2020.

Image: Clearway

Share

From ESS News

Independent power producer Clearway Energy has flipped the switch on the 147 MW Rosamond Central Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Kern County, California. The project represents Clearway’s latest investment in its nearly 850 MW BESS portfolio in operation and construction.

Rosamond Central BESS comprises four-hour lithium-ion batteries and is located adjacent to Clearway’s 192 MW Rosamond Central solar farm, which was completed in 2020. At the time, the owner-operator applauded project partners for completing the solar project “in a year with countless headwinds.

Now, Clearway Energy has added a big battery storage system to the PV farm to the tune of $400 million, marking its first battery retrofit project. Construction was led by Rosendin and the battery energy storage systems for the project were supplied by Wärtsilä.

Rosamond Central BESS is contracted with utility Southern California Edison (SCE) under a long-term resource adequacy (RA) agreement. Under the RA contracts, suppliers are required to ensure “enough capacity and reserves for the grid operator to maintain a balanced supply and demand across the electric system,” according to California Independent System Operator (ISO).

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Eswatini kicks off minigrid tender
29 July 2024 The Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority (ESERA) is searching for private minigrid developers to design, construct, operate and maintain a minigrid sy...