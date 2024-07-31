Consultants requested for business support to solar SMEs in Uganda

A tender has begun in Uganda seeking consultants to support a business development programme aimed at supporting small to medium-sized enterprises in solar and cooking. The deadline for applications is August 13.

Image: pixabay

Share

A tender has opened requesting consultants in Uganda to support an Energising Development (EnDev) programme aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the solar and cooking sectors.

EnDev is a multi-donor partnership implemented by German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) that operates in more than 20 countries.

The Ugandan arm, known as EnDev Uganda, facilitates access to modern energy services for households, social institutions and SMEs through market development for solar PV, improved cook stoves and higher tier cooking technologies.

The chosen consultant will help implement business development service support to solar and cooking SMEs in Uganda.

Available tender details state qualified and experienced companies that are duly registered and operating in Uganda are encouraged to apply. Applications from registered consortiums will also be accepted.

Interested bidders can submit a request for tender documents via email. The deadline for applications is August 13.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

How long do residential solar batteries last?
25 July 2024 Multiple factors affect lifespan of a residential battery energy storage system. We examine the life of batteries in Part 3 of our series.