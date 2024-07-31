Consultants requested for business support to solar SMEs in Uganda

A tender has opened requesting consultants in Uganda to support an Energising Development (EnDev) programme aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the solar and cooking sectors.
EnDev is a multi-donor partnership implemented by German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) that operates in more than 20 countries.
The Ugandan arm, known as EnDev Uganda, facilitates access to modern energy services for households, social institutions and SMEs through market development for solar PV, improved cook stoves and higher tier cooking technologies.
The chosen consultant will help implement business development service support to solar and cooking SMEs in Uganda.
Available tender details state qualified and experienced companies that are duly registered and operating in Uganda are encouraged to apply. Applications from registered consortiums will also be accepted.
Interested bidders can submit a request for tender documents via email. The deadline for applications is August 13.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.