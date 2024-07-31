Moldova sets new approval process for power plants above 20 MW

Moldovan ministers have approved a new regulation for the construction, reconstruction or expansion of power plants above 20 MW.

The country’s Ministry of Energy, which drafted the regulation, says the move will make the process of obtaining the necessary documents required for construction and commissioning more efficient and transparent.

Under the new regulation, project evaluation will be carried out by the country’s Authorization Commission, which will consider the technical credibility of the project, the technology's compliance with state energy policies, the credibility of the power plant's connection to the electricity grid and the eligibility of the land required.

Applications accepted by the commission will be voted on by Moldova’s cabinet ministers. A government decision to install or extend a power plant will then be valid for 60 months.

Moldova’s Energy Minister. Victor Parlicov, says the new regulation will facilitate the authorization of renewable energy capacities, in particular those on the free market and without a support scheme, while also providing predictability for investors. “At the same time, the state will have the possibility to align the technologies to be installed with the policy documents promoted in the energy sector,” Parlicov added.

An exception to the procedure will be available to generators that are approved under tenders.

In January, the Moldovan government announced the country would see its first renewables auction this year. At the time, plans were set to procure 105 MW of wind and 60 MW of solar between April and July, with results of the auction expected by the end of the year.